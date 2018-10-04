Six hurt when pickup drives through western Michigan bank

WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — Police say six people were injured when a pickup truck drove through a western Michigan bank. Police Capt. James Maguffee tells WOOD-TV the truck veered off a road in Wyoming, Michigan,…

Police Capt. James Maguffee tells WOOD-TV the truck veered off a road in Wyoming, Michigan, Wednesday afternoon. The truck struck a minivan in the bank parking lot, barreled through the building and hit an SUV in the rear parking lot.

Authorities say the driver of the pickup was hospitalized for his injuries. Three people in the minivan suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and two people inside the bank were slightly hurt.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video from the bank.

