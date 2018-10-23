202
Home » National News » Shuttle bus overturns in…

Shuttle bus overturns in Texas, killing 1

By The Associated Press October 23, 2018 9:18 pm 10/23/2018 09:18pm
Share

FREEPORT, Texas (AP) — A shuttle bus transporting contract workers from a Southeast Texas liquid natural gas plant overturned and rolled down a roadside embankment, killing one person and injuring 30 others.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on the outskirts of Freeport, Texas, more than 50 miles south of Houston.

Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey says the driver told investigators the bus was traveling about 60 mph and was changing lanes when the rear began to fishtail. The driver overcorrected, which sent the bus flipping onto its side and rolling down an embankment. The front of the bus came to rest in a canal.

Garivey says first responders arrived to find passers-by helping workers off the bus.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500