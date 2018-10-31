FOLKSTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities investigating the deaths of three family members in southeast Georgia say preliminary findings indicate one of the victims fatally shot her teenage son and her mother before killing herself. The…

FOLKSTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities investigating the deaths of three family members in southeast Georgia say preliminary findings indicate one of the victims fatally shot her teenage son and her mother before killing herself.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Wednesday that an autopsy and other evidence indicate 39-year-old Kimberly Gayle Butts was responsible for a double homicide-suicide in rural Charlton County. Also killed were Butt’s son, 15-year-old Caleb Logan Butts, and her mother, 64-year-old Jan Elizabeth Kirkland.

A Charlton County sheriff’s incident report said both women were shot once in the head, while the boy died from multiple gunshots to the chest. It said one of the women had a handgun lying on her shoulder. The bodies were found Tuesday by Kimberly Butts’ father, Michael Wilson, who called 911.

