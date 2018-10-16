202
Home » National News » Sheriff: Nearly 130 guns…

Sheriff: Nearly 130 guns found in South Carolina home of man accused of ambushing officers, killing 1 and wounding 6

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 3:23 pm 10/16/2018 03:23pm
Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Sheriff: Nearly 130 guns found in South Carolina home of man accused of ambushing officers, killing 1 and wounding 6.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500