Sessions: MS-13 gang, drug cartels among top threats to US

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 12:07 pm 10/15/2018 12:07pm
Attorney General Jeff Sessions, joined by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, left, and Jessie Liu, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, right, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia in Washington, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, to announce on efforts to reduce transnational crime. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions says taking down the brutal MS-13 street gang and three of the world’s most notorious drug cartels will be a priority for federal law enforcement.

Sessions designated five groups as top transnational organized crime threats.

The groups include the Sinaloa Cartel, Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion and Clan del Golfo. He also included Hezbollah, which the U.S. considers a terrorist organization.

He made the announcement Monday to federal prosecutors.

Sessions says a new task force will develop a plan to take the groups “off of our streets for good.”

Last year, Sessions directed officials to pursue all possible charges against MS-13 members, including racketeering, gun and tax law violations.

MS-13 has become a prime target of President Donald Trump’s administration amid its broader crackdown on immigration.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

