Sessions bound for Chicago to speak to anti-crime group

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 4:25 pm 10/17/2018 04:25pm
President Trump delivers remarks Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, at the International Association of Chiefs of Police, at the Orange County Convention Center, in Orlando, Fla. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions will deliver a speech in Chicago on the heels of a Trump administration decision to oppose a proposed plan to overhaul Chicago police under close court supervision.

A Department of Justice advisory Wednesday doesn’t specify what Sessions intends to speak about Friday. He’ll address the Chicago Crime Commission, a private group that advocates for more effective laws to fight crime.

Sessions’ talk will come one week after his department filed a statement of interest in federal court asking a judge to reject the reform plan the city and the Illinois attorney general’s office hammered out.

In a statement Friday on the filing, Sessions said the proposed plan would deprive Chicago police of flexibility. He also offered a full-throated defense of officers, saying “police are the solution to crime and criminals are the problem.”

Government News National News White House
