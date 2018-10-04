202
Home » National News » Clarification: Akaka Memorial story

Clarification: Akaka Memorial story

By The Associated Press October 4, 2018 6:58 pm 10/04/2018 06:58pm
Share
Sen. Daniel Akaka's casket is escorted by a military honor guards to the Capitol Rotunda, Friday, May 18, 2018 in Honolulu. Hawaii Army National Guard soldiers carried the senator's casket to the Capitol rotunda on Friday where Akaka will lie in state for 24 hours. Akaka died in April at the age of 93 after being hospitalized for several months. He was the first Native Hawaiian elected to Congress. (Craig T. Kojima/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

HONOLULU (AP) — In a story on May 18, 2018, The Associated Press reported that former U.S. Sen. Daniel Akaka was the first Native Hawaiian elected to Congress. Akaka was the first Native Hawaiian to serve in the U.S. Senate after Hawaii became a state, but other Native Hawaiians had been elected as delegates to Congress when Hawaii was still a U.S. territory.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500