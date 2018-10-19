202
Home » National News » Series of AP photos…

Series of AP photos depicts wrath of Hurricane Michael

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 12:29 am 10/19/2018 12:29am
Share

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — The tropical weather that turned into monster Hurricane Michael began as a relatively humble storm before rapidly blossoming into the most powerful cyclone ever to hit the Florida Panhandle, causing…

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — The tropical weather that turned into monster Hurricane Michael began as a relatively humble storm before rapidly blossoming into the most powerful cyclone ever to hit the Florida Panhandle, causing wrenching scenes of widespread destruction.

The Category 4 hurricane struck near Panama City on Oct. 10 with winds of 155 mph (250 kph) and a massive storm surge that invaded and leveled buildings and tossed vehicles and boats around like toys.

Tens of thousands of people were ordered to evacuate, many of them winding up in schools and other shelters. People scrounged for gas and other supplies to escape just before Michael roared ashore.

It wasn’t until the day after the storm that the full extent of the damage became clear, with much of the small town of Mexico Beach leveled, Panama City taking a big hit and even Tyndall Air Force Base suffering immense destruction.

Aerial views of Mexico Beach showed a seaside town virtually wiped off the map. First responders, many with search dogs, dug through the rubble in hopes of finding survivors — as well as victims.

It was several days before people were allowed back in the town of about 1,200, many of them overcome with emotion when all they found were a few fragments of their past lives and possessions. Many of the displaced were forced to find what shelter they could, including a couple who camped out in their pickup truck in a Walmart parking lot with their newborn baby.

State officials say at least 20 people were killed in the hurricane in Florida, with 10 more dying as the storm moved through Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News Photo Galleries

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Scary good Halloween recipes
Celebrity deaths
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 14-20
Today in History: Oct. 20
Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie
Royal couple in Australia as pregnancy announced
Hurricane Michael slams Florida
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Cardinal Wuerl
American Music Awards
Local deaths of note
Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
What to do in October
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Fall Movie Guide
2018 Emmy Awards
Hurricane Florence
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
John McCain’s life and career