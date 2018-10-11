Second fatal Florida shopping center shooting in 2 days

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say they’re investigating the second targeted shooting in as many days, just miles apart and both at shopping centers. The News-Press reports that 41-year-old Torre Deontray Fulcher…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say they’re investigating the second targeted shooting in as many days, just miles apart and both at shopping centers.

The News-Press reports that 41-year-old Torre Deontray Fulcher and 43-year-old William Allen Merrill III were fatally shot by a high-caliber rifle at the Sungold Plaza strip mall in Fort Myers on Wednesday night. Fort Myers police say Fulcher was declared dead when he arrived at a nearby hospital, and Merrill died Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred a day after two men were shot and killed at the Bell Tower Shops, an outdoor mall about 6 miles (9 kilometers) away. A woman remains hospitalized from that shooting.

Investigators don’t believe the shootings are connected. No arrests have been reported in either shooting.

