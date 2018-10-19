202
Searchers find nothing as hunt for missing girl continues

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 1:41 pm 10/19/2018 01:41pm
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald speaks during a press conference about 13-year-old Jayme Closs who has been missing since her parents were found dead in their home Wednesday Oct. 17, 2018 in Barron, Wis. Investigators have been searching for 13-year-old Jayme Closs since deputies responding to a 911 call early Monday found her parents dead in their home in Barron. The girl, who was ruled out as a suspect on the first day, was gone when deputies arrived. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say a ground search has turned up nothing useful as investigators look for a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who vanished after her parents were found dead.

Deputies discovered Jayme Closs’ parents shot to death in their home in rural Barron early Monday. The girl was nowhere to be found . Investigators say she’s in danger and isn’t a suspect.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says the ground search won’t resume Friday. The search began Thursday with 100 volunteers combing fields and ditches, but Fitzgerald says they found nothing of evidentiary value.

Fitzgerald says his office hasn’t received any tips that justify continuing the ground search.

His office also asked that anyone who’d recently spent time with family or had a misunderstanding with them, or knew someone who did, to call authorities.

