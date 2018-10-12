202
Home » National News » Search resumes for remaining…

Search resumes for remaining 2 swept away in Texas floods

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 4:30 pm 10/12/2018 04:30pm
Share
Texas Task Force 1 member walks through debris to find the missing people after the South Llano River flooding Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Junction, Texas. (Yfat Yossifor /The San Angelo Standard-Times via AP)

JUNCTION, Texas (AP) — Crews searched along a West Texas river on Friday for two people still missing after crushing floodwaters swept through a recreational vehicle park. The bodies of two of their companions were found a day earlier.

Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman Christi Powers said that while “we never lose hope,” the search has turned from rescue to recovery.

Three men and a woman had been missing since the flooding early Monday . They were staying at an RV park in Junction, a small city alongside the South Llano River, when the entire site was washed away, including RVs and the park office.

Rains beginning Sunday night dropped about 12 inches (30.5 centimeters) of rain on the area about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Austin, causing the river to rise. Rescuers performed dramatic air and water rescues of dozens of other people.

Crews have been searching a 35-mile (56-kilometer) stretch of the river. Powers said the bodies found Thursday were located about 9 miles (14 kilometers) downriver from the RV park.

Powers said relatives of those missing have been among the search crews and that the identities of the two found dead won’t be released until autopsies have been completed.

Searchers have been using a plane, helicopter, drone and crews in boats, and walking the riverbanks with rescue dogs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500