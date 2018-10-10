202
Search resumes for 4 people missing in west Texas flooding

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 9:22 am 10/10/2018 09:22am
Recreation vehicles are seen strewn about at the South Llano River RV Park and Resort in Junction, Texas, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018. Heavy rains the area caused the Llano River to flood and about 19 people were rescued. One woman swept away by floodwaters drifted approximately 25 miles before she was rescued, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. (Jerry Lara/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

JUNCTION, Texas (AP) — Authorities have resumed their search for four people missing since a recreational vehicle park was overrun by raging floodwaters in west Texas.

Kimble County Sheriff Hilario Cantu says crews were searching Wednesday morning for the three men and one woman along the South Llano River in Junction, a town about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Austin.

Rains brought more than 12 inches of rain to the area beginning Sunday night, causing the river to rise. Floodwaters early Monday swept away people staying at the South Llano River RV Park, prompting dramatic air and water rescues.

Texas Game Warden Rachel Kellner says the four people still missing are co-workers. Crews used swift-water boats to search a 35-mile (56-kilometer) stretch of river Tuesday. Kellner says Wednesday’s search will also include dogs and drones.

