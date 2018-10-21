202
Savannah area honored as official ‘Coast Guard Community’

By The Associated Press October 21, 2018 10:11 am 10/21/2018 10:11am
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard is honoring a coastal Georgia community for its longtime support.

Chatham County, which includes Savannah, was designated during a ceremony Thursday as an official “Coast Guard Community.” The honor was established by Congress in 1998 to recognize American communities that make extra efforts to embrace the Coast Guard’s service members.

Cmdr. Brian Erickson is the commanding officer of the Coast Guard’s Air Station Savannah. He said in a news release that “all of our local Coast Guard men and women are privileged to serve a community that cares so much for their local military.”

One other Georgia county has received the “Coast Guard Community” designation. That’s Camden County in Georgia’s southeastern corner and home to Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base.

Topics:
National News
