Runner praised for helping legally blind competitor who fell

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) — A New York high school cross-country athlete is being praised for stopping to help a vision-impaired runner who had fallen as they neared the finish line.

Syracuse.com reports that Cazenovia High School sophomore Jake Tobin only had about 320 yards (292 meters) to go in the boys’ junior varsity race during Saturday’s race when Luke Fortner passed him.

The Fairport High School senior, who’s legally blind, then slipped and fell on a hill. Tobin stopped, put his arms around Fortner and lifted him up as the aide who accompanied Fortner during the race also provided help.

The three then crossed the finish line together.

Photos taken by a spectator show Tobin and the aide helping Fortner up the hill.

Fortner’s coach described Tobin’s actions “an awesome display of sportsmanship and kindness.”

