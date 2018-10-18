202
Home » National News » Red tide reaches Florida's…

Red tide reaches Florida’s Space Coast

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 3:02 pm 10/18/2018 03:02pm
Share

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A toxic algae bloom has reached Florida’s Space Coast.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Wednesday said red tide had reached parts of Brevard County.

The wildlife commission says red tide now spans from Miami-Dade County to halfway up Florida’s east coast.

Red ted also has been found on beaches on Florida’s Gulf Coast, stretching from St. Petersburg to the Florida Keys, as well as some parts of the Florida Panhandle east of Pensacola.

The red tide began last October off southwest Florida after Hurricane Irma swept up the state. It has killed massive numbers of fish, along with scores of sea turtles and the state’s beloved manatees.

The bloom also causes respiratory irritations in people.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500