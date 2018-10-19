202
Records: Tennessee elder home hid resident in ‘storage’

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 1:21 pm 10/19/2018 01:21pm
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a Tennessee home for the elderly kept an off-the-books resident in “storage” to hide her from police and state inspectors.

The Tennessean reports the eight-bed Caring Estates home was ordered this week to stop accepting new patients after a September investigation revealed multiple violations.

Records show inspectors found an elderly woman in a room an employee described as “storage.” The employee gave a fake name for the woman, but the woman introduced herself to a state inspector by her real name.

Inspection documents showed another resident developed an ulcer when employees failed to elevate her legs. She died within a month of leaving.

The facility can continue to operate with its current residents but is under the supervision of a state-appointed monitor.

