202
Home » National News » Records: Delaware man killed…

Records: Delaware man killed grandma to be alone, get high

By The Associated Press October 24, 2018 3:33 am 10/24/2018 03:33am
Share

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Court records say a Delaware man told police he strangled his 69-year-old grandmother because he saw an opportunity to be alone and get high.

The News Journal of Delaware reports 30-year-old George A. Bailey III was charged Monday with first-degree murder. Court records say police found Lorraine Bradley dead Saturday, more than a week after she died. She was found fully-clothed, lying face down on a bed with her purse.

An autopsy determined she was strangled. Police then questioned Bailey, who had been living with Bradley since he was released from jail for theft. He told police they were heading to a probation check-in when Bradley tripped and he strangled her. He said he saw a chance to be alone and get high.

It’s unclear if Bailey has a lawyer.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500