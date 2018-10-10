202
Home » National News » Rapper Fabolous faces domestic…

Rapper Fabolous faces domestic violence, threats charges

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 9:16 pm 10/10/2018 09:16pm
Share
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2018, file photo, Fabolous attends the Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch at One World Trade Center in New York. A grand jury in New Jersey has indicted rapper Fabolous on counts of domestic violence and making terroristic threats. The rapper, whose real name is John Jackson, was charged in connection with two alleged incidents in Englewood in March 2018. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — A grand jury in New Jersey has indicted rapper Fabolous on counts of domestic violence and making terroristic threats.

The rapper, whose real name is John Jackson, was charged in connection with two alleged incidents in Englewood in March.

The indictment handed up last week in Bergen County charges him with one count of domestic violence stemming from an incident on March 7. He’s charged with two counts for allegedly threatening to shoot or kill three individuals on March 28, including the alleged victim from the earlier incident.

He also faces a weapons count for allegedly brandishing a pair of scissors with intent to use them unlawfully.

Each of the four third-degree crimes carries a maximum sentence of five years.

Jackson’s attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500