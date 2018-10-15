202
Rain suspends search for person still missing in Texas flood

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 1:54 pm 10/15/2018 01:54pm
JUNCTION, Texas (AP) — A rainy forecast has led authorities to suspend the search for the last person still missing after four were swept away last week by raging floodwaters in West Texas.

Kimble County Sheriff Hilario Cantu said Monday that “it’s just not safe to be on the river now.” He says the search will resume when the weather improves in a few days.

Three men and a woman disappeared Oct. 8 when floodwaters overran a recreational vehicle park along the South Llano River in Junction.

Two bodies were found Thursday about 9 miles (14 kilometers) downriver from the RV park. Authorities say a third body was discovered Saturday more than 20 miles (32 kilometers) downriver from the RV park.

Authorities have not released the identities of those who have been found.

