Pret a Manger says 2nd customer died from allergic reaction

By The Associated Press October 7, 2018 8:47 am 10/07/2018 08:47am
FILE - This Tuesday, May 29, 2018 file photo shows an exterior view of a branch of Pret A Manger, in London. British restaurant chain Pret a Manger on Sunday, Oct. 7 says a second customer died after eating a sandwich containing an allergen that was not noted on the label. The coffee-and-sandwich business has promised to improve its labeling following criticism at an inquest into the death of 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who died in 2016 after eating a Pret baguette that contained traces of sesame. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)

LONDON (AP) — A second customer of restaurant chain Pret a Manger died after eating a sandwich containing an allergen that was not noted on the label, the company has confirmed.

The coffee-and-sandwich business has promised to improve its labeling following criticism at an inquest last month into the death of 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who died in 2016 after eating a Pret baguette that contained traces of sesame.

The company said an investigation was underway into a second case, in which a customer died in December after eating a supposedly dairy-free product that contained dairy protein.

Pret a Manger blamed a supplier of its dairy-free yoghurt. But the supplier, CoYo, said Sunday the allegation was “unfounded.”

The parents of Ednan-Laperouse, who are campaigning for stronger allergen warnings, said they were “incredibly saddened to learn of someone else losing their life from allergens in their food.”

