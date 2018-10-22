Police: Suicidal man parked outside hospital in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Police in Alaska say they’re negotiating Monday with a suicidal man parked in a vehicle with a woman outside a town’s only public hospital. Fairbanks police won’t say if the woman…

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Police in Alaska say they’re negotiating Monday with a suicidal man parked in a vehicle with a woman outside a town’s only public hospital.

Fairbanks police won’t say if the woman is being held against her will in the parking lot of Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. It is the only hospital for the general public in the city of almost 32,000.

Police spokeswoman Yumi McCulloch says the man in the vehicle has a gun.

McCulloch says locals are being asked to avoid the usual entrance to the emergency room and to enter through the surgery center entrance instead.

Exterior entrances at nearby schools were locked during the incident, according to Sharice Walker, a spokeswoman for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District.

There is also a military hospital in the area.

