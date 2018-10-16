202
Home » National News » Police seek man who…

Police seek man who threatened woman with hammer for refusing to speak with him

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 9:54 am 10/16/2018 09:54am
Share
This Oct. 14, 2018 photo released by the Delaware State Police shows a man police say they are looking for who followed a woman and threatened her with a hammer for refusing to speak with him in Wilmington, Del. (Delaware State Police via AP)

STANTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware are looking for a man who allegedly threatened a woman with a hammer for refusing to speak with him.

Delaware State Police say the unidentified man followed a 31-year-old woman around the aisles at a store, prompting her to leave out of discomfort. They say he then followed her in his own car to a Wawa convenience store, where he blocked her car so she couldn’t escape.

Police say he banged on her window, demanding she get out and talk to him. When she refused, he got a hammer out of his car and waved it at her. She stayed in the car until he eventually left.

The state police are asking for anyone who knows the man to contact Delaware crime stoppers.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500