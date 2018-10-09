Police seek judge candidate accused of punching husband

YORK, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina are searching for a probate court judge candidate accused of punching her husband in the eye. The Herald of Rock Hill reported Monday that Diondra Chianta Love…

YORK, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina are searching for a probate court judge candidate accused of punching her husband in the eye.

The Herald of Rock Hill reported Monday that Diondra Chianta Love is charged with second-degree domestic violence in an August attack on Steven Love.

York Police Chief Andy Robinson says he learned last week that a warrant had been issued for the Democratic candidate. Robinson says officers haven’t found her to serve the warrant.

Love’s campaign didn’t respond to an email message Tuesday from The Associated Press.

The campaign issued a Twitter statement saying it was aware of the allegations and said “we remain in complete support of her during this time.”

Social media posts show Love has campaigned since the alleged assault and continues to raise money.

___

Information from: The Herald, http://www.heraldonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.