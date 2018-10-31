202
Police search for clues in slayings of 2 aspiring rappers

By The Associated Press October 31, 2018 10:15 am 10/31/2018 10:15am
This undated photo provided by the Miramar Police Department shows Anthony Williams. Investigators in Florida are trying to determine who killed Williams and Christopher Thomas aspiring rappers whose bodies were riddled with gunshot wounds when a friend drove them to a hospital's emergency room on Oct. 26, 2018. (Miramar Police Department via AP)

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Investigators in Florida are trying to determine who killed two aspiring rappers whose bodies were riddled with gunshot wounds when a friend drove them to a hospital’s emergency room.

Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said in a news release that 21-year-old Anthony Williams and 19-year-old Christopher Thomas were last seen alive at 3:20 a.m. on Oct. 26 in Fort Lauderdale. Hospital staff pronounced them dead at Memorial Miramar Hospital, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Fort Lauderdale.

Police aren’t releasing the name of the driver as they investigate.

TCPalm newspaper reports Thomas went by the stage name YNW Juvy while Williams was known as YNW Sakchaser. Both were connected to Florida rapper Jamell Demons, known as YNW Melly .

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

