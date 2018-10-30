Police: Railroad worker concealed involvement in train wreck

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida railroad maintenance worker is charged with damaging a computer to conceal his involvement in a train crash that left a woman seriously injured. West Palm Beach police…

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida railroad maintenance worker is charged with damaging a computer to conceal his involvement in a train crash that left a woman seriously injured.

West Palm Beach police say 52-year-old Alberto Perez was working on a crossing’s safety equipment in July 2016 and waving drivers through the open gates. An Amtrak train struck a car, leaving the 24-year-old driver with spinal and head injuries.

The Palm Beach Post reports officers found Perez in a shed. He told officers he was too emotional to talk. They later found that a computer in the shed that records the crossing’s activity had been made inoperable.

Perez was charged last week with evidence tampering. His attorney didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

