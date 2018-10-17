202
Home » National News » Police officer gives 'life…

Police officer gives ‘life lesson’ to boys for having BB gun

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 8:40 am 10/17/2018 08:40am
Share

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say a “lesson was learned” when an officer responding to a report of two young black males flashing a gun discovered one of the youngsters had a BB gun.

It happened Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Body cam video shows Officer Peter Casuccio telling the youngsters, ages 11 and 13, “this is getting kids killed all over the country.” After taking the gun from the 11-year-old, Casuccio says “that thing looks real, bro.”

The boys apologized.

He asked the boys if they think he wants to shoot them. The officer says, “I pride myself on being a pretty bad hombre cause I got to be. Don’t make me.”

Casuccio told the 11-year-old’s mom what had happened. She told her son, “He could have shot you for that.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500