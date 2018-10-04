Police: Mississippi officer killed knife-wielding man

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police department says one of its officers has shot and killed a man who was reported to have stabbed a relative in the neck. The Delta Democrat-Times reports 25-year-old…

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police department says one of its officers has shot and killed a man who was reported to have stabbed a relative in the neck.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports 25-year-old Arthur Harbison was shot Wednesday night by a Greenville police officer, whose name has not been released.

Assistant Police Chief Michael Merchant says the officer was responding to a disturbance when Harbison ran into a field, then turned around and moved toward the officer while holding a knife. That’s when the officer shot him.

The officer was not injured.

Merchant says the stabbed person survived.

Harbison was white. The race of the officer was not immediately available.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into the case. That’s standard practice for fatal shootings by police in the state.

___

Information from: Delta Democrat-Times, http://www.ddtonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.