Police: Kentucky officer shot was mistaken for prowler

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 12:23 pm 10/10/2018 12:23pm
OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a police officer was shot by a homeowner who may have mistaken the officer for a prowler.

The Owensboro officer, who has not been identified, was in stable condition late Wednesday morning.

Trooper Corey King is a public affairs officer with state police in Owensboro. He says the officer was going to the area on a report of a suspicious person in the alley. King says the bullet hit the edge of the officer’s protective vest, and parts of the fragments struck his abdomen.

It was still dark Wednesday morning when the officer arrived and pursued a suspect. King says the officer backtracked to see if the suspect was hiding and was near the homeowner’s property when he was shot. The suspect fled the area.

State police are questioning the homeowner.

