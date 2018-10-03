Police fatally shoot man who barricaded himself in house

BARTLETT, Tenn. (AP) — Officers in Tennessee fatally shot a man who had barricaded himself inside a home and fired several shots in the residence early Wednesday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is…

BARTLETT, Tenn. (AP) — Officers in Tennessee fatally shot a man who had barricaded himself inside a home and fired several shots in the residence early Wednesday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating the death of Toby Bailey, 38, in the Memphis suburb of Bartlett.

Officers went to a home Tuesday night on a domestic violence call when Bailey ran inside and threatened officers, the state police agency said in a news release.

Bailey fired several shots inside the home before SWAT officers from the Bartlett Police Department deployed tear gas and entered, TBI said.

Officers said Bailey raised a handgun toward police before at least two officers shot him, according to TBI. Bailey died on the scene. The officers’ names and races have not been released.

A Rottweiler dog also was shot and killed by police during the incident.

Police, family members and a pastor tried to convince Bailey, who was black, to surrender, TBI said.

TBI will investigate the shooting and turn over its results to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. She will decide whether to pursue charges against the officers involved.

The bureau also is investigating the Sept. 17 shooting of Martavious Banks in Memphis.

Police say Banks, 25, was driving a car that was stopped by officers, who said they saw a gun in the vehicle. Police said Banks, who is black, ran away and was shot. He was hospitalized in critical condition.

Three officers have been relieved of duty pending the investigation into the Banks shooting. Memphis police have said the officer who shot Banks is black.

Activists have challenged police accounts of the Banks shooting.

