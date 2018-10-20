202
Police: Driver fires at…

Police: Driver fires at officer, prompts long highway chase

By The Associated Press October 20, 2018 8:13 pm 10/20/2018 08:13pm
STUART, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida say a suspect fired at an officer, led authorities on a lengthy chase on Florida’s Turnpike and then suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Miami-Dade County Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta tells The Miami Herald that the suspect began to fire Saturday at an officer who tried to approach the driver after noticing a crash.

The resulting high-speed chase stretched north across four counties on the Turnpike before ending Saturday evening in Martin County, more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of the initial crash.

As officers approached the car, they found that the suspect had sustained an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have not released the name of the suspect or the status of the suspect’s injuries.

