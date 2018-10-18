202
Home » National News » Police: 10-year-old girl shoots…

Police: 10-year-old girl shoots 12-year-old boy in Milwaukee

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 1:30 pm 10/18/2018 01:30pm
Share

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old girl accidentally shot and wounded a 12-year-old boy inside a house in Milwaukee.

The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the home on the city’s north side. Police say the boy suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to the hospital.

Authorities say two adults have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500