Police: 10-year-old girl shoots 12-year-old boy in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say a 10-year-old girl accidentally shot and wounded a 12-year-old boy inside a house in Milwaukee.

The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the home on the city’s north side. Police say the boy suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to the hospital.

Authorities say two adults have been arrested in connection with the shooting.

