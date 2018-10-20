202
Pizza shop makes 225-mile delivery for cancer patient

By The Associated Press October 20, 2018 2:47 pm 10/20/2018 02:47pm
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — An employee at Michigan pizza shop that usually doesn’t deliver made a big exception for a cancer patient and his wife hundreds of miles away in Indiana.

Julie and Rich Morgan grew fond of Steve’s Pizza when they lived in Battle Creek, Michigan, more than two decades ago. They’d planned a trip to the restaurant for Julie Morgan’s birthday in September, but Rich Morgan ended up in the hospital in Indianapolis and later in hospice care.

Julie Morgan’s father called Steve’s Pizza this month and spoke with 18-year-old Dalton Shaffer, who offered to make the 225 mile (362 kilometer) trip to make the delivery.

Shaffer tells the Battle Creek Enquirer he “just wanted to make them happy.” MLive.com reports the delivery drew attention after Julie Morgan posted on Facebook about it .

