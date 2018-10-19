202
Home » National News » Philadelphia songwriter wins $44M…

Philadelphia songwriter wins $44M in suit over Usher song

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 5:35 pm 10/19/2018 05:35pm
Share
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 2016 file photo, recording artist Usher performs at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2016 at Barclays Center in New York. A Philadelphia songwriter who claims he was cut out of profits and credit from song that was recorded by R&B star Usher has been awarded more than $40 million in damages in a suit that targeted the track’s other co-writers. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia songwriter who claims he was cut out of profits and credit from song that was recorded by R&B star Usher has been awarded more than $44 million in damages in a suit that targeted the track’s other co-writers.

A jury last week awarded the sum to Daniel Marino. His former co-writer William Guice was ordered to pay $6.75 million in compensatory damages, and $20.25 million in punitive damages.

Also last week Destro Music Productions, owned by co-defendant Dante Barton, agreed to pay Marino $17.35 million. That brings his total award to $44.35 million.

The lawsuit stemmed from Marino’s work on a song called “Club Girl.” Marino says he created most of the song, including its guitar hook, tempo and chord progression.

The song was recorded by Usher in 2004 and renamed “Bad Girl.”

Usher wasn’t named in the suit.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500