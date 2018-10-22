202
Home » National News » Peace Corps recruiter makes…

Peace Corps recruiter makes play for HBCUs, barbershops

By The Associated Press October 22, 2018 11:18 am 10/22/2018 11:18am
Share

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Peace Corps recruiter is making a play for a more diverse volunteer force by targeting historically black colleges and universities — and barbershops.

The Daily Press reports that diversity recruiter Dwayne Matthews is traveling to 10 such higher-education institutions and barbershops near their campuses this month, during homecoming season. He says he wants to come to people “in spaces and communities where they feel the most comfortable.”

He spent his two years in the Peace Corps working as community health adviser in Malawi. He says he was the first African-American many villagers had met.

Last fiscal year, about 31 percent of volunteers identified themselves as a member of a racial or ethnic minority. Matthews says the creativity the agency has allowed him shows they “genuinely want to make strides.”

___

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Dwayne Matthews hbcu Life & Style Living News Local News National News peace corps recruiting
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500