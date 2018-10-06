202
Home » National News » Ozzy Osbourne postpones concert…

Ozzy Osbourne postpones concert after hand surgery

By The Associated Press October 6, 2018 6:58 pm 10/06/2018 06:58pm
Share

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Ozzy Osbourne has had to postpone a Northern California concert after undergoing surgery on his hand.

A press release says the Saturday show in Mountain View was called off after Osbourne suffered an infection that required surgery.

It says the heavy metal singer will spend a couple of days in a Los Angeles hospital for doctors to monitor the infection before resuming his tour Tuesday in Chula Vista.

Saturday’s show has been rescheduled for Oct. 16.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Music News National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500