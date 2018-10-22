202
Home » National News » Oklahoma parents arrested after…

Oklahoma parents arrested after malnourished infant dies

By The Associated Press October 22, 2018 2:53 pm 10/22/2018 02:53pm
Share

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police in Oklahoma City say the parents of a 5-month-old boy were arrested and charged with child neglect after the severely malnourished infant died at a hospital.

Twenty-eight-year-old Secoya Angelee McNeary was being held Monday at the Oklahoma County jail. She’s also charged with neglect by a caretaker and failure to provide. Thirty-seven-year-old Sir Tramane Antoine Neal was being held on just the child neglect charge.

Online jail records don’t indicate whether they have attorneys.

Investigators say the two took their son, Sir D. Neal, to a hospital Friday. An arrest affidavit says the boy was malnourished and suffered a heart attack. The cause and manner of death had not been determined Monday by the state medical examiner’s office.

The baby’s twin also was found to be malnourished and was hospitalized and placed in state custody.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500