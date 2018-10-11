202
Oklahoma murderer is denied appeal in razor attack on lawyer

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 12:10 pm 10/11/2018 12:10pm
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2014, file photo, Kevin Sweat is escorted in the Okfuskee County Courthouse on his way to his sentencing hearing in Okemah, Okla. Sweat, who is serving three life prison terms in the murders of two girls and his fiancee, has lost an appeal Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, of his conviction on a separate assault charge. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma man serving three life prison terms in the murders of two girls and his fiancee has lost an appeal of his conviction on a separate assault charge.

Kevin Sweat attacked his attorney, Peter Astor, with a razor blade in 2014 as he arrived at court to be sentenced for killing 11-year-old Skyla Whitaker, 13-year-old Taylor Paschal-Placker and 23-year-old Ashley Taylor.

Sweat pleaded guilty to the murders in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the death penalty.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday denied Sweat’s appeal in the attack on Astor.

Sweat had argued there was insufficient evidence and that the judge should have recused.

A spokeswoman for the state attorney general said it isn’t clear how Sweat obtained the razor blade.

