Officials say they’re closing in on manhunt suspect

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say they’re closing in on a multiple-murder suspect in Tennessee, using helicopters and dogs in rugged terrain.

WTVF-TV reports the Tennessee Highway Patrol says 53-year-old Kirby Gene Wallace has been spotted for a third time in Stewart County, where Sheriff Frankie Gray says his deputies are using K-9 units to encircle the suspect in a heavily wooded area.

Wallace is wanted on multiple charges after being accused of attacking a couple and setting their house on fire, killing the wife and seriously injuring the husband. He’s also accused of fatally shooting a man Monday and stealing his truck.

Authorities say Wallace knows these woods, which have caves and other hiding places. Area schools are on “soft lockdown” and have cancelled school bus routes to avoid having children exposed.

