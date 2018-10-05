202
Home » National News » Officials say they're closing…

Officials say they’re closing in on manhunt suspect

By The Associated Press October 5, 2018 7:43 am 10/05/2018 07:43am
Share

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say they’re closing in on a multiple-murder suspect in Tennessee, using helicopters and dogs in rugged terrain.

WTVF-TV reports the Tennessee Highway Patrol says 53-year-old Kirby Gene Wallace has been spotted for a third time in Stewart County, where Sheriff Frankie Gray says his deputies are using K-9 units to encircle the suspect in a heavily wooded area.

Wallace is wanted on multiple charges after being accused of attacking a couple and setting their house on fire, killing the wife and seriously injuring the husband. He’s also accused of fatally shooting a man Monday and stealing his truck.

Authorities say Wallace knows these woods, which have caves and other hiding places. Area schools are on “soft lockdown” and have cancelled school bus routes to avoid having children exposed.

___

Information from: WTVF-TV, http://www.newschannel5.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Radio

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500