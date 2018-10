By The Associated Press

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Officials: Man who died in car blast sent letters to family and cops indicating he used explosive to kill self, son, pal.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Officials: Man who died in car blast sent letters to family and cops indicating he used explosive to kill self, son, pal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.