Official: Protocol ‘breakdown’ led to Kentucky jail escape

By The Associated Press October 9, 2018 4:12 am 10/09/2018 04:12am
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An official at a Kentucky jail says a breakdown in security protocol allowed two inmates working in the jail’s kitchen to escape by hiding in trash cans.

Louisville Metro Corrections Director Mark Bolton tells news outlets it seems protocol requiring the checking of trash cans wasn’t followed.

Justin Stumler and Jeremy Hunt escaped Saturday night. Released security footage shows Stumler and Hunt springing out of trash cans put outside for collection, disappearing behind a dumpster and fleeing the area in new clothing.

Both were back in custody by Monday night. Hunt was caught following a car pursuit that ended in a crash. He’s expected to survive.

Three other inmates — 33-year-old Gary Bradford, 28-year-old Justin Rankin and 18-year-old Tajuan Burton — are charged with facilitation of the escape.

