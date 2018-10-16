202
Official: Tennessee woman, 4 kids killed in murder-suicide

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 3:44 am 10/16/2018 03:44am
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee official says a mother and four children have been found dead at a home in Columbia.

Maury County District Attorney Brent Cooper tells news outlets that the family died in an apparent murder-suicide. The dead children, who ranged in age from 8 to 16, and woman were found by a family member Monday evening. The Maury County Fire Department says it responded to a report of a shooting at the home that night and alerted law enforcement.

Maury County Sheriff Bucky Rowland says the children, three girls and one boy, were homeschooled, and there were no previous reports of violence at the home. Authorities haven’t released the identities of those involved.

Investigators were still at the scene early Tuesday.

This story corrects the state to Tennessee.

