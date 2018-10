By The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Numbers for $1.6B Mega Millions are 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5; not immediately clear if there’s a winner.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Numbers for $1.6B Mega Millions are 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5; not immediately clear if there’s a winner.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.