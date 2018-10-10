202
No second take from appeals court in ‘Hollywood South’ case

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court in New Orleans is refusing to reconsider a decision that could mean prison time for a movie producer and an attorney convicted of fraud involving Louisiana’s “Hollywood South” film tax credit program.

Producer Peter Hoffman and attorney Michael Arata were sentenced to probation in 2016 by a federal judge who threw out some of their 2015 jury convictions.

But a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated many of the convictions in August. They sent the case back to the district judge for re-sentencing.

On Wednesday, a request for a re-hearing at the appeals court was denied.

The case involved renovation of a dilapidated New Orleans building into a film production facility.

