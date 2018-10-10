202
Home » National News » Newark airport getting new…

Newark airport getting new $2.7 billion terminal

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 2:09 pm 10/10/2018 02:09pm
Share

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Newark Liberty International Airport’s smallest and most antiquated terminal is getting a major upgrade.

A $2.7 billion project at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey-operated facility will build a new terminal to replace 45-year-old Terminal A.

Aviation and public officials held a groundbreaking at the site on Wednesday.

The terminal was designed to handle nine million passengers per year and currently sees 11 million. That’s about a quarter of the airport’s total yearly traffic.

Several new gates will be added. The terminal currently has three gates.

It’s expected to be fully opened by the end of 2022.

Similar large-scale redevelopment efforts are planned or underway at JFK and LaGuardia airports in New York City.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Living News National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500