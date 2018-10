NEW YORK (AP) — New York governor says limo in crash that killed 20 failed an inspection last month, was not supposed to be on the road.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York governor says limo in crash that killed 20 failed an inspection last month, was not supposed to be on the road.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.