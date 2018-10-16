202
Home » National News » Nevada law enforcement says…

Nevada law enforcement says brothel owner who starred in HBO show and GOP legislative candidate Dennis Hof has died.

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 3:01 pm 10/16/2018 03:01pm
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada law enforcement says brothel owner who starred in HBO show and GOP legislative candidate Dennis Hof has died.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News National News TV News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500