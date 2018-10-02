Nelson, Scott square off in Florida Senate debate

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson and Republican challenger Gov. Rick Scott are meeting in the first debate in their campaign for Florida’s highly competitive U.S. Senate seat. The two will square…

MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP) — Incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson and Republican challenger Gov. Rick Scott are meeting in the first debate in their campaign for Florida’s highly competitive U.S. Senate seat.

The two will square off Tuesday for the taped event in the studios of Telemundo 51 in Miramar. The hour-long debate will air at 7 p.m. in South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach. It can also be viewed on Telemundo’s website.

Moderating the debate will be Telemundo reporter Marilys Llanos and WTVJ anchor Jackie Nespral.

Nelson is seeking his fourth term in a Senate race considered key to Democratic efforts to win a majority. Scott is prevented from running for governor again because of term limits.

Currently one other Senate debate is set Oct. 16.

