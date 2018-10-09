NBC’s ‘Songland’ contest to search for hit tunesmiths

202
By The Associated Press October 9, 2018 7:06 pm 10/09/2018 07:06pm
FILE - In this July 13, 2018 file photo shows Ryan Tedder from the band OneRepublic performing on NBC's "Today" show in New York. Tedder will serve as a producer for the competition series "Songland." (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Songwriters get the spotlight in a new NBC talent contest.

The network said Tuesday that its 11-episode series, “Songland,” will give undiscovered songwriters the chance to create a hit.

In each episode, five contestants will work with music producers and a recording artist to perfect their tunes.

One winner per episode will have his or her song released as the artist’s next single, NBC said.

The first episode includes Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic, songwriter Ester Dean, country singer-songwriter Shane McAnally. Charlie Puth is the recording artist.

Eurythmics co-founder Dave Stewart and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine are among the executive producers of “Songland.”

Would-be contestants will be able to apply at an upcoming website, NBC said.

A series debut date wasn’t announced.

