202
Home » National News » National Park Service ranger…

National Park Service ranger shoots suspect at Grand Canyon

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 4:26 pm 10/11/2018 04:26pm
Share

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a National Park Service ranger shot a suspect at Grand Canyon National Park.

They say both the ranger and suspect sustained minor injuries in the incident at the canyon’s South Rim about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Park officials say the suspect is in custody and taken to a hospital.

Details of the shooting weren’t immediately released and authorities didn’t identify the suspect or the ranger.

Park officials say the FBI has been notified about the shooting.

The National Park Service doesn’t believe there are any safety concerns for the public and the park remains open.

The FBI still is investigating last week’s fatal shooting involving a National Park Service ranger at the Canyon de Chelly National Monument in Chinle, Arizona. The victim reportedly was armed with a knife.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500