National Park Service ranger shoots suspect at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a National Park Service ranger shot a suspect at Grand Canyon National Park.

They say both the ranger and suspect sustained minor injuries in the incident at the canyon’s South Rim about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Park officials say the suspect is in custody and taken to a hospital.

Details of the shooting weren’t immediately released and authorities didn’t identify the suspect or the ranger.

Park officials say the FBI has been notified about the shooting.

The National Park Service doesn’t believe there are any safety concerns for the public and the park remains open.

The FBI still is investigating last week’s fatal shooting involving a National Park Service ranger at the Canyon de Chelly National Monument in Chinle, Arizona. The victim reportedly was armed with a knife.

