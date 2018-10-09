202
Muslim woman in Hawaii claims license renewal discrimination

By The Associated Press October 9, 2018 7:59 pm 10/09/2018 07:59pm
HONOLULU (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Hawaii says Big Island driver’s licensing officials discriminated against a Muslim woman who wears a hijab.

The group sent a letter to county officials Tuesday saying unconstitutional policies made it difficult for Laycie Tobosa to renew her license.

The letter says Tobosa received a provisional license because her headscarf covered her ears in her photograph.

The letter says it took 18 weeks for Tobosa to get a full license and she was required to submit a letter confirming her religious beliefs.

Hawaii County officials couldn’t be reached for comment.

The ACLU says if they don’t respond with a corrective plan by Nov. 1, the group will consider options, including a lawsuit.

They’re asking Hawaii’s other counties to confirm they don’t impose similar policies.

National News
